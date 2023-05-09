110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

D-backs’ Cuban-born OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. now U.S. citizen

Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is congratulated after hitting a solo home run during...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is congratulated after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:02 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was not in the starting lineup against the Miami Marlins on Monday night because he was late arriving to the ballpark.

The 29-year-old had a good excuse, though. He was becoming a U.S. citizen.

“It’s a pretty amazing accomplishment for him,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “Certainly proud of him. We excused him from all the pregame activity to take care of that today.”

Lovullo said Gurriel would be available off the bench against the Marlins.

Gurriel was born in Cuba and defected to the U.S. with his older brother Yuli in 2016. Both players have had successful MLB careers since their arrival in the states.

Yuli Gurriel happens to be in town for his brother’s special occasion because he plays for the Marlins. He had several successful seasons with the Astros before going to Miami in the offseason. He was batting third for the Marlins in Monday night’s game.

Lourdes Gurriel played his first five seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays before moving to the D-backs in an offseason trade. He has fit in well with his new team, batting .310 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 30 games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion

Latest News

Gajownik’s journey has led her to land the top spot in the Hops dugout.
‘It’s been awesome’: Diamondbacks first female manager enjoying her new gig
D-backs' first female manager not taking opportunity for granted
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Konnor Pilkington delivers against the Colorado Rockies...
Guardians trade LHP Konnor Pilkington to Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera celebrates a double during the ninth inning of the team's...
Perdomo, Walker homer in D-backs’ 11-4 win over Rockies