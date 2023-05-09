110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Buckeye man arrested for sexually assaulting person with cognitive disability

The suspect, identified as 63-year-old Sergio Morales, was arrested Monday at his home in Buckeye
The suspect, identified as 63-year-old Sergio Morales, was arrested Monday at his home in Buckeye(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Buckeye police have identified and arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a person with a cognitive disability last year. Sergio Morales, 63, was arrested at his home in Buckeye on Monday.

Authorities say they were tipped off of a sexual assault on Oct. 1 after the victim reported that they were abused after leaving their home to take a walk near 4th Street and Centre Avenue. The victim was taken for a DNA sample shortly after the incident. After extensive investigation, DNA evidence linked Morales to the crime. He was arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion

Latest News

The shooting happened shortly before noon on Monday in Tuba City.
Navajo police shoot, kill armed man during domestic violence call in Tuba City
The meeting will start with a presentation by ADOT, followed by a question and answer period.
ADOT to host meeting on possible improvements to the I-10 near Arizona Mills mall
Police found a man shot to death outside an apartment building early Tuesday morning.
Man found shot to death outside Phoenix apartment complex
Tuesday is the last day for Tempe residents to submit their mail-in ballots for the proposed...
Tuesday is the last day to mail ballots for Tempe sports arena special election