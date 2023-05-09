Buckeye man arrested for sexually assaulting person with cognitive disability

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Buckeye police have identified and arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a person with a cognitive disability last year. Sergio Morales, 63, was arrested at his home in Buckeye on Monday.

Authorities say they were tipped off of a sexual assault on Oct. 1 after the victim reported that they were abused after leaving their home to take a walk near 4th Street and Centre Avenue. The victim was taken for a DNA sample shortly after the incident. After extensive investigation, DNA evidence linked Morales to the crime. He was arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

