110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Both sides rest in Lori Vallow trial; verdict to be livestreamed

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing in Rexburg, Idaho., on...
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing in Rexburg, Idaho., on March 6, 2020. The investigation started roughly 29 months ago with two missing children. It soon grew to encompass five states, four suspected murders and claims of an unusual, doomsday-focused religious beliefs involving "dark spirits" and "zombies." (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)(John Roark | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:44 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) The prosecution and defense have both rested in the trial of a woman accused of murdering her two children and her husband’s previous wife, according to East Idaho News.

On Tuesday, the state called its final witness in the Lori Vallow case nearly five weeks after the trial began. The defense called no witnesses. “After consulting with my client, we don’t believe the state has proven its case, so the defense rests,” a defense attorney said in the courtroom.

Prosecutors charged Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, with multiple counts of conspiracy, murder, and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her two youngest children: 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and big sister Tylee Ryan, who was last seen just days before her 17th birthday in 2019. Prosecutors also charged the couple in connection with the October 2019 death of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell.

Late last month, a forensic pathologist testified that JJ died from “asphyxia by a plastic bag over the head and duct tape over the mouth.” Tylee’s death was also ruled a homicide, but the exact cause of death could not be determined.

Closing arguments are set to begin on Thursday. Tuesday morning, the judge also ruled that the reading of the verdict will be live-streamed to the public.

If convicted, Vallow faces life in prison. Vallow and Chad Daybell are being tried separately. His trial is still months away.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion

Latest News

Consider Travel Insurance Even For Short Trips
On Your Side Podcast: Consider travel insurance even for short trips
Arrest Made in Lauren Heike's Murder
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Arrest Made in Lauren Heike’s Murder
The Hunt for Lauren Heike's Killer
True Crime Arizona Podcast: The Hunt for Lauren Heike’s Killer
Lori’s mother and sister told Arizona’s Family that Lori said she was protecting the children.
Neighbors say Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell admitted Tylee was dead