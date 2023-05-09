Both sides rest in Lori Vallow trial; verdict to be livestreamed

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The prosecution and defense have both rested in the trial of a woman accused of murdering her two children and her husband’s previous wife, according to East Idaho News.

On Tuesday, the state called its final witness in the Lori Vallow case nearly five weeks after the trial began. The defense called no witnesses. “After consulting with my client, we don’t believe the state has proven its case, so the defense rests,” a defense attorney said in the courtroom.

Prosecutors charged Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, with multiple counts of conspiracy, murder, and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her two youngest children: 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and big sister Tylee Ryan, who was last seen just days before her 17th birthday in 2019. Prosecutors also charged the couple in connection with the October 2019 death of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell.

Late last month, a forensic pathologist testified that JJ died from “asphyxia by a plastic bag over the head and duct tape over the mouth.” Tylee’s death was also ruled a homicide, but the exact cause of death could not be determined.

Closing arguments are set to begin on Thursday. Tuesday morning, the judge also ruled that the reading of the verdict will be live-streamed to the public.

If convicted, Vallow faces life in prison. Vallow and Chad Daybell are being tried separately. His trial is still months away.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

