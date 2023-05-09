110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Avian flu threatening bird species in Arizona at risk of extinction

California Condors in northern Arizona are catching bird flu and many are dying. However, a couple birds are recovering at Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix.
By Casey Torres
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is now a deadly threat to the California Condor species. All confirmed avian flu infections in the species have been found in northern Arizona, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The agency said 21 condors have died.

The Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix took in eight condors, but Dr. Stephanie Lamb, a volunteer, said four of them didn’t make it. “It was scary, watching them when they first came in. And it’s really heartbreaking for the ones that didn’t make it. It really affects you,” said Dr. Lamb.

However, the four that did survive are doing better. “At this point, they have tested negative to the virus. And they have antibodies, which is good. It means their immune system mounted up a response,” she said.

However, there’s still concern the virus will spread to other California Condor populations outside of the state, such as those in Utah, Oregon, California, and Baja California, Mexico. “The Arizona population of Condors is the only population that’s having problems,” said Dr. Lamb.

She said the first cases of avian flu infections surfaced in March, but the risk of other birds catching the virus is still high. “With an endangered species, and a population that is not super stable, something like this has the potential to really do a lot of damage and put them back into really low numbers,” said Dr. Lamb.

Dr. Lamb explained the species was close to being wiped out in the 1980′s when only 22 of them were left. However, with captive breeding programs, the number was boosted up to more than 500 birds. She said there is no confirmed word of a vaccine being created using the antibodies from the four birds recovering.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Arizona's Family has received numerous emails from viewers who've had problems with their new...
More Arizonans coming forward to report problems with new IDs

Latest News

On Monday night, a group of students gathered to paint a parking spot in honor of Jeremiah...
Teen dead after weekend shooting in Mesa
Classmates honor football player shot, killed in Mesa
Jodi Arias was found guilty but ultimately spared from the death penalty.
Jodi Arias trial echoes through courtrooms 10 years later
Former prosecutor explains lessons learned from Jodi Arias trial