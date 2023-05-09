Avian flu threatening bird species in Arizona at risk of extinction

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is now a deadly threat to the California Condor species. All confirmed avian flu infections in the species have been found in northern Arizona, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The agency said 21 condors have died.

The Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix took in eight condors, but Dr. Stephanie Lamb, a volunteer, said four of them didn’t make it. “It was scary, watching them when they first came in. And it’s really heartbreaking for the ones that didn’t make it. It really affects you,” said Dr. Lamb.

However, the four that did survive are doing better. “At this point, they have tested negative to the virus. And they have antibodies, which is good. It means their immune system mounted up a response,” she said.

However, there’s still concern the virus will spread to other California Condor populations outside of the state, such as those in Utah, Oregon, California, and Baja California, Mexico. “The Arizona population of Condors is the only population that’s having problems,” said Dr. Lamb.

She said the first cases of avian flu infections surfaced in March, but the risk of other birds catching the virus is still high. “With an endangered species, and a population that is not super stable, something like this has the potential to really do a lot of damage and put them back into really low numbers,” said Dr. Lamb.

Dr. Lamb explained the species was close to being wiped out in the 1980′s when only 22 of them were left. However, with captive breeding programs, the number was boosted up to more than 500 birds. She said there is no confirmed word of a vaccine being created using the antibodies from the four birds recovering.

