ADOT to host meeting on possible improvements to the I-10 near Arizona Mills mall

The Arizona Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting about the heavily trafficked interchange in the East Valley on Tuesday night.

ADOT officials are expected to host a presentation on the traffic challenges and possible improvements on the stretch of I-10 near Baseline Road. Traffic engineers are specifically evaluating to see if the diamond interchange should be improved or whether it should be reconstructed into a diverging diamond pattern.

A meeting will be held virtually at this link from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on May 9th The meeting number for the Zoom meeting is 849 4976 3354, with the English call-in number at 669-900-6833 and the Spanish call-in number at 866-730-7514. The pin number is 984619#.

Comments on the project will be accepted from Tuesday until May 23 in an online survey, by phone at 855.712.8530, by email at ngbecerra@azdot.gov, or by mail to the ADOT Community Relations at 1655 W. Jackson Street, MD126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007.

Can’t make it to the meeting but still want to watch? Check back after the meeting for the recording here on the ADOT website.

