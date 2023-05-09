4th grader allegedly brings gun to elementary school in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A student at a Peoria elementary school is facing charges after allegedly bringing a gun to campus on Tuesday.

The principal at Alta Loma Elementary School said a few students told staff that a fourth-grader had a gun in their backpack. Principal Mark Harman said school staff confiscated the student’s backpack, found a weapon inside and contacted the police.

The Peoria police department said an investigation is underway and the student faces several charges including carrying a weapon on school grounds and a minor carrying a firearm. No information on how the student got the gun is available.

Below is the full letter sent Alta Loma families:

Dear Alta Loma Staff & Families,

In an effort to keep staff and families fully informed of incidents that take place on our campus, I am writing to inform you that this morning, a few students reported that a fourth-grade student had a firearm in their backpack. School administration immediately confiscated the backpack and found a weapon inside. The school followed its process and immediately contacted the police department. Like all safety concerns, we are taking this incident very seriously.

This is a perfect example of See Something, Hear Something, Say Something, Do Something. Students came forward to trusted adults and the school was able to immediately address the situation, prioritizing safety for all students and staff on campus. We commend the students who reported what was shared with them to a teacher and the principal.

A reminder that our school has a number of proactive measures in place to ensure the safety and security of our campus. Some of these include:

An Emergency Operations Plan customized for our school site

Our plan is reviewed and updated each year

The plan is also reviewed by our local police department

Faculty and staff review an annual training on emergency response, which they followed this morning

Strategies are in place to evaluate multiple scenarios and threats

External gates and doors are locked during school hours

Simulated emergency scenarios

Students and staff practice lock down and fire drills

Tabletop exercises are conducted at school sites with local police officers and emergency personnel

Educating students to be aware of their surroundings

Safe School Line advertised to report threats or safety concerns: 623-486-6199

See Something, Hear Something, Say Something, Do Something is reinforced with students, staff and the community

Parent communication

Information will are shared via ParentSquare once details on a situation have been verified, as long as it does not infringe on an active police investigation.

During a school emergency, families will receive an email, phone call and text update with additional details.

It is important to remember that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus for any reason. We are grateful for a positive outcome in this situation. Thank you for your understanding and support.

Sincerely,

Mark Harman

Principal

