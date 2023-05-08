110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Weather changes ahead this week for Arizona

About average temps for Phoenix today.
By April Warnecke
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:08 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for sunshine and a high of 93 degrees in the Valley today. Winds should be light today, and about the same weather can be expected tomorrow before changes arrive midweek.

An area of low pressure off the West Coast is set to move through Arizona on Wednesday, leading to breezy to locally windy conditions. We’ll also see a cool down to the low 80s on Wednesday.

While the Valley stay dry, there’s a slight chance for a few rain showers in the high country Wednesday, and even a few flakes down to 7000 feet. No accumulation is expected.

This fast-moving storm system is forecast to move out by Thursday and we’ll start to warm up again. In the Valley, low 90s are forecast Thursday and upper 90s on Friday.

Next weekend looks sunny and bit hot with highs just above the triple digit mark.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Arizona's Family has received numerous emails from viewers who've had problems with their new...
More Arizonans coming forward to report problems with new IDs
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion

Latest News

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Monday, 5/8/2023
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 9pm update for 5/7/2023
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 5pm update for 5/7/2023
Regarding the wind, we could get gusts to 35 mph in areas like La Paz and Gila County.
Roller coaster temps this week for Arizona