Weather changes ahead this week for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for sunshine and a high of 93 degrees in the Valley today. Winds should be light today, and about the same weather can be expected tomorrow before changes arrive midweek.

An area of low pressure off the West Coast is set to move through Arizona on Wednesday, leading to breezy to locally windy conditions. We’ll also see a cool down to the low 80s on Wednesday.

While the Valley stay dry, there’s a slight chance for a few rain showers in the high country Wednesday, and even a few flakes down to 7000 feet. No accumulation is expected.

This fast-moving storm system is forecast to move out by Thursday and we’ll start to warm up again. In the Valley, low 90s are forecast Thursday and upper 90s on Friday.

Next weekend looks sunny and bit hot with highs just above the triple digit mark.

