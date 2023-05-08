Teen dead after weekend shooting in Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An 18-year-old is dead after being shot early Sunday morning.

Mesa Police responded to reports of a shooting on Camino Street around 2 a.m. Sunday, in a neighborhood near Gilbert Road and University Drive. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Jeremiah Aviles dead in the home.

No suspects have been identified yet, and investigators are working to learn more details.

