110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Teen dead after weekend shooting in Mesa

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Jeremiah Aviles.
The victim was identified as 18-year-old Jeremiah Aviles.(Arizona's Family - File image)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:14 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An 18-year-old is dead after being shot early Sunday morning.

Mesa Police responded to reports of a shooting on Camino Street around 2 a.m. Sunday, in a neighborhood near Gilbert Road and University Drive. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Jeremiah Aviles dead in the home.

No suspects have been identified yet, and investigators are working to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Arizona's Family has received numerous emails from viewers who've had problems with their new...
More Arizonans coming forward to report problems with new IDs

Latest News

File image
Person seriously injured after crash involving motorcycle in Glendale
A file photo of the Arizona State Capitol building.
Gov. Hobbs’ aide resigns hours before budget release
Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) speaks at a news conference on Jan. 20, 2023.
Gov. Hobbs proposes 5-point plan for end of Title 42, but keeps mum on details
AZFAMILY RAW: Gov. Hobbs speaks on Title 42 in morning press conference
AZFAMILY RAW: Gov. Hobbs speaks on Title 42 in morning press conference