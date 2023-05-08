Suns tie the series after 129-124 win over the Nuggets

PHOENIX, AZ (AP) - It was neck and neck in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals as the Phoenix Suns defeated the Denver Nuggets 129-124 at the Footprint Center on Sunday. After coming off a Game 3 win against the Nuggets, the Suns refused to give in to Denver on Game 4, tying the series at 2-2. Phoenix hopes keep this winning streak going in Game 5 in Denver on Tuesday.

Phoenix guard Devin Booker continued to impress with 36 points in Game 4. Durant scored 36 points in game 4 with 11 rebounds and 6 assists. Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic scored 55 points. Landry Shamet had his redemption game and came off the bench to score 19 points including two 3s with less than four minutes in the fourth quarter. Booker started to ignite for Phoenix, helping the Suns pull away from the Nuggets 98-92.

The Suns continued to close the gap with the Nuggets, taking the lead in quarter 2, 63-61. In the first quarter, the Suns trailed behind the Nuggets, 34-32. Booker scored 13 points with 3 free throws and 3 assists. Durant scored 11 points for the Suns in the first quarter. Chris Paul was out with a groin injury from Game 3.

The Suns have gone 30-22 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks third in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game led by Booker averaging 6.9. The Nuggets are 34-18 in Western Conference play. Denver is third in the Western Conference with 16.2 fast break points per game led by Michael Porter Jr. averaging 3.4.

