Roller coaster temps this week for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are in store for rollercoaster temperatures this week. Temps will continue to warm into the mid-90s by Tuesday, but by Wednesday, we are tracking a cool down plus breezy to windy conditions across the state before warming things back up again.

Regarding the wind, we could get gusts to 35 mph in areas like La Paz and Gila County. This dry weather system will move north of the region Tuesday, dropping temperatures from 94 Tuesday to 82 Wednesday. Once that system continues north and eastward, a trough will bring a warming trend through the next weekend. We could see temperatures near 100 by Saturday and in the upper 90s for Mother’s Day.

Looking ahead, the Storm Prediction Center shows a chance for above-normal rainfall in mid-May. May is usually a pretty dry month, so to be above normal would only take 0.02″ of rain. We will keep an eye on this.

