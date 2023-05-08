Police investigating after body found in Avondale canal

AVONDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Avondale police detectives are investigating after a body was found in a canal early Monday morning.

A canal worker made the discovery around 6 a.m. near Garden Lakes Parkway and Ashbrook Place. Police say the body appears to be a man. Other information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.

Three others died over the weekend in separate drowning incidents, including two children. A 4-year-old boy died after being pulled from a north Phoenix hotel pool on Saturday. On Saturday afternoon, a man drowned while trying to retrieve a basketball from a Mesa lake. A 2-year-old girl also died after being found in a swimming pool in south Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.