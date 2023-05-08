Pinebrooke Fire near Florence shuts down SR 79

FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire that has shut down State Route 79 in Pinal County on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say SR 79 is closed in both directions due to the Pinebrooke Fire, which is burning five miles south of Florence.

#AZForestry working #PinebrookeFire, approx. 5 mi. S. of Florence along SR 79. Fire est. at 6 acres & active on all sides. Per @ArizonaDOT, SR 79 closed in both directions between mileposts 127-129. Engines & #AZForestry hand crews currently engaged. #AZFire #PinalCounty pic.twitter.com/mIMvWLSosr — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 8, 2023

According to Arizona State Forestry, the blaze has spread to at least six acres. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is recommending residents in Desert Gardens RV Park and Rancho Sonora RV Park should consider leaving the area as crews fight the flames. It’s unknown what sparked the fire.

