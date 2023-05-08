110 ° Day Contest
Pinebrooke Fire near Florence shuts down SR 79

The fire is burning south of Florence.
The fire is burning south of Florence.(AZ State Forestry)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire that has shut down State Route 79 in Pinal County on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say SR 79 is closed in both directions due to the Pinebrooke Fire, which is burning five miles south of Florence.

According to Arizona State Forestry, the blaze has spread to at least six acres. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is recommending residents in Desert Gardens RV Park and Rancho Sonora RV Park should consider leaving the area as crews fight the flames. It’s unknown what sparked the fire.

