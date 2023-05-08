Person seriously injured after crash involving motorcycle in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash involving a motorcycle and car Monday morning in Glendale.

The collision happened at 91st and Glendale avenues just east of the Westgate Entertainment District. According to police, the motorcycle rider was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers are investigating and speaking with the other driver involved in the crash, but other details were not immediately available.

Glendale Avenue is expected to be closed in both directions for several hours between 89th and 91st avenues. Area drivers are asked to use alternate routes including Cardinals Way or Northern Avenue for east and west travel. Check back for updates.

GPD is working a serious collision near 91st Ave and Glendale. The street will be closed in both directions for several hours on Glendale from 89th Ave 91st Ave, while officers investigate the collision. Please use alternate routes of Cardinals Way or Northern Ave. pic.twitter.com/OdfYyAO9LI — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 8, 2023

