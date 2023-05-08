110 ° Day Contest
Mohave County man arrested for first degree murder

Jorge Antonio Rosales-Torres. 42
Jorge Antonio Rosales-Torres. 42(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:08 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Bullhead City man is facing first degree murder charges after a weekend stabbing.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call regarding a fight at a residence on Camp Mohave Rd. at approximately 12:58 a.m. on May 6. They found a 23-year-old male that had sustained severe injuries from being stabbed.

The victim was flown to a Las Vegas hospital where he later died from his injuries. After an initial investigation, deputies arrested Jorge Antonio Rosales-Torres, 42, of Bullhead City. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention facility in Kingman.

Detectives say that the investigation is ongoing.

