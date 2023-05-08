Mid-week cool down in the First Alert forecast for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A weak low-pressure system is moving toward Arizona and will begin impacting the state Tuesday with some clouds and breezes, especially in northern Arizona. While we’ll see highs a bit above normal on Tuesday, that will change on Wednesday as the cooler air arrives. For the Valley, temperatures will drop into the low 80s but bounce back very quickly. By the weekend, we’ll have a decent chance to be back around the 100-degree mark on a couple of days.

The mid-week low is not expected to produce much rain, but we could see a few thunderstorms in northern Arizona. As the low moves away, that’s when we’ll see temperatures recover rather quickly.

An interesting weather pattern is potentially developing for late Sunday into Monday across Arizona. Some of our weather models depict moisture pushing into the state from the east, aided by a high pressure to the north and low pressure to the south. The setup is nowhere near a lock at this point because it’s such an outlier type of pattern for the desert southwest. Still, the possibility is out there that by late in the weekend, we could see some pre-monsoon thunderstorms around Arizona.

On this day in 2011, the Horseshoe 2 Fire started in southeast Arizona. It turned out to be the 5th largest wildfire in state history at the time.

