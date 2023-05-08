110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Maricopa County supervisors nominate Rep. Flavio Bravo to fill Senate vacancy

Rep. Bravo was selected out of three candidates by the Legislative District 26 Precinct.
Rep. Bravo was selected out of three candidates by the Legislative District 26 Precinct.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has nominated Representative Flavio Bravo to fill the Senate seat vacancy left by former state Senator Raquel Teran.

Bravo has represented District 26 in the Arizona House of Representatives, covering west Phoenix and parts of Glendale. Rep. Bravo was selected out of three candidates by the Legislative District 26 Precinct. He will serve through 2024 until the next general election.

In the past, Rep. Bravo has advocated heavily to support House Bill 2064, a piece of legislation that, if passed, would allow undocumented Arizonans to have a driver’s license. In late April, he said, “The reality is you need to drive in Arizona. If this does not pass, then we face the continued status quo that people are driving unlicensed, and uninsured. And that’s unsafe.”

Former State Senator Teran announced that she would be stepping down in late February after a reorganizations meeting. During her service, she was the Democratic leader of the Arizona State Senate.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Arizona's Family has received numerous emails from viewers who've had problems with their new...
More Arizonans coming forward to report problems with new IDs

Latest News

A file photo of the Arizona State Capitol building.
Gov. Hobbs’ aide resigns hours before budget release
Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) speaks at a news conference on Jan. 20, 2023.
Gov. Hobbs proposes 5-point plan for end of Title 42, but keeps mum on details
AZFAMILY RAW: Gov. Hobbs speaks on Title 42 in morning press conference
AZFAMILY RAW: Gov. Hobbs speaks on Title 42 in morning press conference
Matthew Benson and Tony Cani join Politics Unplugged to discuss the wisdom of elected officials...
Discussing elected officials and the media