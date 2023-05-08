Maricopa County supervisors nominate Rep. Flavio Bravo to fill Senate vacancy

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has nominated Representative Flavio Bravo to fill the Senate seat vacancy left by former state Senator Raquel Teran.

Bravo has represented District 26 in the Arizona House of Representatives, covering west Phoenix and parts of Glendale. Rep. Bravo was selected out of three candidates by the Legislative District 26 Precinct. He will serve through 2024 until the next general election.

In the past, Rep. Bravo has advocated heavily to support House Bill 2064, a piece of legislation that, if passed, would allow undocumented Arizonans to have a driver’s license. In late April, he said, “The reality is you need to drive in Arizona. If this does not pass, then we face the continued status quo that people are driving unlicensed, and uninsured. And that’s unsafe.”

Former State Senator Teran announced that she would be stepping down in late February after a reorganizations meeting. During her service, she was the Democratic leader of the Arizona State Senate.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.