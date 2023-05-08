LIVE: Gov. Hobbs to discuss Arizona’s preparations for end of Title 42

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Katie Hobbs is expected to address the state’s preparations with law enforcement and local officials in a morning news conference on Monday as Title 42 ends later this week.

The policy suspended all asylum cases for the past three years, rejecting millions of migrants in the name of stopping the spread of COVID-19. However, there have been worries that ending the policy will cause an influx of asylum seekers that Arizona and other border states aren’t ready to handle.

The Hobbs administration listed key bullet points on its Title 42 Preparedness Approach in a graphic released on Monday. (Arizona's Family)

The governor’s administration says that Hobbs visited the border and surrounding communities during her first 100 days in office, meeting with various organizations, Customs and Border Patrol agents, and sheriffs. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway downplayed a few of the concerns around the end of Title 42 while speaking to Arizona’s Family.

Some of the people expected to attend the news conference are Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls, Representative Mariana Sandoval, DPS Director Jeffrey Glover, Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director Allen Clark.

President Joe Biden has reportedly sent 1,500 troops to the border to work in backup roles to prepare for a possible influx of migrants once the policy ends

