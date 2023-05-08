Little boy’s birthday wish to meet Chandler Police officer

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A little boy just wanted to meet a police officer for his birthday.

So Johnny’s mother drove him over with some sweet treats to deliver cupcakes to the officers at Chandler Police Department! He and his sisters stopped by the department, making Johnny’s birthday wish come true and making the day of the police officers on duty.

Happy Birthday, Johnny! If you know of someone or an organization doing good in your community, nominate them for our segment here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.