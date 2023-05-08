110 ° Day Contest
Little boy’s birthday wish to meet Chandler Police officer

Johnny just wanted to meet a police officer for his birthday.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A little boy just wanted to meet a police officer for his birthday.

So Johnny’s mother drove him over with some sweet treats to deliver cupcakes to the officers at Chandler Police Department! He and his sisters stopped by the department, making Johnny’s birthday wish come true and making the day of the police officers on duty.

Happy Birthday, Johnny! If you know of someone or an organization doing good in your community, nominate them for our segment here.

