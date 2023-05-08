JW Marriott at Desert Ridge offers spectacular summer staycation options for the whole family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family’s Ian Schwartz headed out to JW Marriott at Desert Ridge to see what summer staycations are available.

“This summer we’re excited to unveil AquaRidge Water Park,” said James Anderson, Director of Sales and Marketing. Plenty of deals are available for families, such as buy one room, get the second at 50% off for “Share the Splash,” and a $50 resort credit offer, which can be found with the code EW5 at checkout under Sept. 1.

Inside the resort is Tia Carmen, a spectacular dining experience featuring all kinds of world dishes such as crab, shrimp, and oysters to house ceviche with grouper and much more. On Mother’s Day, there will be a special menu with options for everyone!

Besides the room discount, the Splash into Summer deal includes a suite with a poolside cabana! Each summer rate starts at $349 every night. “It’s luxury poolside seating, fantastic service, and the team will take fantastic care of you,” Anderson said.

The hotel is close to Desert Ridge, offering even more options and accessibility for families of all ages. Staycation deals will open later this month, so stay tuned!

