Gov. Hobbs’ aide resigns hours before budget release

A file photo of the Arizona State Capitol building.
A file photo of the Arizona State Capitol building.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of Gov. Katie Hobb’s top aides has resigned just hours before the release of the state budget at the Capitol.

Arizona’s Family has learned that Deputy Director of Public Affairs & Legislative Director Rebecca Beebe resigned Monday morning. Hobbs’ had announced Beebe’s appointment to her role just before taking the oath of office in January. In that release, Hobbs highlighted Beebe’s history and extensive experience with state-level policy including K-12 education, health care, and handling county governments.

The news comes on the heels of the state releasing its five-point plan to handle an anticipated influx of migrants on the Southern Border as the pandemic-era policy known as “Title 42″ comes to an end later this week. While the governor detailed that the state is ready to help border communities, most of the details centered around providing temporary shelters to migrants. At the news conference, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos echoed that the crisis at the border is a federal issue.

