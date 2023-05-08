Family of Mesa drowning victim pushing for safety devices at park’s lake

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa family is grieving the life of 54-year-old Bradley Perry, who died while trying to retrieve a basketball from a lake at Dobson Ranch Park Saturday afternoon.

“My wife always tells me to not say ‘no good deed goes unpunished’,” said Christopher Perry, Bradley’s younger brother. Unfortunately, the proverb was proven true. “Brad was a great dude. He used to call me Shadow cause I was the younger one and always ran behind him like a shadow,” said Christopher.

Christopher is heartbroken after losing his brother a day ago. He said Perry moved to Arizona in 2016 from Virginia and has lived at Dobson Ranch Park for the past three years. It was a place Perry policed to keep trouble out of the park. He also loved basketball. A friend of Perry told Arizona’s Family that he would always have his ball with him and played at the park’s courts all the time.

Christopher said he would drive home from work in the mornings and sometimes catch a glimpse of Perry playing basketball. On other days, he would visit his brother and sit at the park’s ramada. “He loved it out here. They said he played out here in the heat all the time,” said Christopher. “Yeah, I don’t know. He had a unique obsession with the ball.” Above all, Christopher said Bradley loved to help people. But unfortunately, his kindness led to his death.

The Mesa Police Department said Bradley was sitting beneath a tree next to the ramada Saturday afternoon when a kid’s basketball rolled into the lake. Christopher said the child was playing alone, so Bradley jumped in the water to get the ball. But he never came back up.

Police said crews recovered Bradley’s body several hours after receiving the call for help. Investigators said Perry’s body was pulled out 80 feet from where entered the lake. “I don’t know why he sank. They said he just sank. I don’t know why,” said Christopher.

Christopher said Perry knew how to swim, and his brother was said to have gotten in and out of the lake several times before this incident. “I think if there were something there, like on that wall or somewhere along here. If there was a life preserver there, that would’ve helped. But there’s nothing,” said Christopher.

Mesa Police first told Arizona’s Family that the lake was part of the Dobson Ranch Golf Course, a city-owned course that was privately managed. However, the golf course manager told Arizona’s Family that the lake was a part of the Dobson Ranch Park, run by the City of Mesa.

Mesa Police said the lake is not meant for recreational swimming, which is why safety devices are not available. However, we’re told all city lakes are designed to have shallow water along the edges to help prevent people from drowning if they happen to fall in. They added that people should not swim into the middle of the lakes, where the water is much deeper.

Christopher said he worries for children who may slip away from their parents and end up in the water. He would want a life preserver to be available in case the person who rescues someone drowning also needs help getting out. “I want the court to stay. I want the water to stay. I just want it to be a safer place for everybody to enjoy,” said Christopher.

Christopher said he knows he’ll be driving past the park on his way home from work and think someone playing basketball is his brother, but will know that’s not possible.

Perry is survived by his two adult children. Christopher said Perry’s girlfriend died a couple of years ago.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.