110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Children’s bunk beds recalled due to fall risk

More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.
More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:10 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of twin bunk beds made by Walker Edison Furniture on Thursday.

The maker of the bunk beds has received reports of 14 incidents of the bunk bed slats breaking. There has been one report of injury as a result of the issue.

The bunk beds were sold online through Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, Overstock and Wayfair from February 2010 through February 2022.

Anyone with the bunk bed should stop using it and contact Walker Edison Furniture to receive a free repair kit. The company is contacting known purchasers directly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Arizona's Family has received numerous emails from viewers who've had problems with their new...
More Arizonans coming forward to report problems with new IDs
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion

Latest News

Police are searching for Ali Younes.
Police: Missing Iowa attempted murder suspect cut off ankle monitor
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington May 1....
AP source: Biden would veto House GOP bill on immigration
The vigil comes after a man is accused of shooting and killing his brother in Utah before...
Community holds vigil for couple targeted in shooting
Migrants who recently crossed the border between the U.S. and Mexico are seen in Brownsville,...
‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end