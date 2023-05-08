110 ° Day Contest
Arizona State University students gearing up for commencement

Almost 20,000 students will be graduating from ASU this week.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona State University students are gearing up for Monday night’s commencement ceremonies!

A lot is happening in May for graduations, and one special student is graduating at age 14! Gavin Munsen will be getting his Bachelor’s degree in Sociology. He graduated from high school when he was 12 years old, and most of his college courses were taken online while he was living in Florida. “I never really had this expectation of it, but whenever everything started picking up, it became less of a dream and more of a reality,” said Munsen, who also has plans to get his Master’s degree.

School officials are blowing up 400-500 balloons to celebrate nearly 20,000 graduates! Melissa Werner, executive director of the Office of University Events and Protocol, said she’s excited to have so many participating in commencement ceremonies this week.

“We’ve introduced Sky Cams to get great shots of our graduates...and as always we have our balloons for the end of the ceremony,” Werner said. She suggested making lots of extra time since around 10,000 people are expected in the arena and 35,000 people in the area to celebrate in Tempe.

