Arizona Senator Mark Kelly inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame

Kelly has spent more than 50 days in space and traveled more than 20 million miles during his trips.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:52 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona senator was recently honored for his years of work and accomplishments exploring space. On Saturday, Senator Mark Kelly was inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

“I’m grateful to be born in a country where the sons of two police officers, who watched the Apollo missions from their living room floor, can go on to reach the heights of the world’s greatest space program,” Kelly said during his speech at the ceremony.

Kelly was recognized for his contributions to NASA’s mission of exploration and discovery. He’s been to space four times, twice as a pilot and twice as a shuttle commander. Kelly was first selected as a NASA astronaut in 1996, alongside his twin brother, Scott. He has spent more than 50 days in space and traveled more than 20 million miles during his trips.

“I had a dream when I was a kid that I could be the first person to walk on the planet Mars. I didn’t quite make it, but I believe that person is alive today. They could be in elementary school, or completing college, or maybe even sitting in this audience—time will tell. But just as always, NASA’s arrow is pointed up, towards the stars. As it should be. And I’ll support these ambitions from my new job in the United States Senate, where I have the honor of representing the State of Arizona,” said Kelly.

Kelly was inducted in the Hall of Fame’s 24th class, bringing the total number of inductees to 107. He is the fourth astronaut elected to serve in U.S. congress and the second senator to be inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame. He is also a former Navy pilot and combat veteran who flew 39 combat missions in Operation Desert Storm.

