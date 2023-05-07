110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Officials: Body found in Lake Erie identified as missing man

Ohio officials identified a body found in Lake Erie as a man who had been reported missing.
Ohio officials identified a body found in Lake Erie as a man who had been reported missing.(PxHere)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials have identified a body pulled from Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday as a man who had been reported missing.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man was identified as 40-year-old Michael Powidel.

According to police, emergency personnel retrieved the victim from Lake Erie around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Solon police said Powidel left his home on May 2.

It is unclear exactly where Powidel’s body was located.

Police did not provide any additional information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Arizona's Family has received numerous emails from viewers who've had problems with their new...
More Arizonans coming forward to report problems with new IDs
School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools

Latest News

In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald pauses...
Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Suspect in Texas mall shooting identified as 33-year-old man
*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.
Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, holds a can of Organic Coronation Ale, with Kate...
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing for royal coronation concert