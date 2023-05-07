Motorcyclist dead after crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a car in Glendale on Saturday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., Glendale officers were called to a crash involving a car and motorcycle near 61st and Olive Avenues. Officers arrived and found a motorcycle rider with injuries and attempted life-saving measures. Glendale Fire Department soon arrived and took the motorcyclist to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling on Olive Avenue when they were hit by a car making a left turn onto 61st Avenue. The driver of the car did not have any injuries.

Police say Olive Avenue will be closed from 59th to 63rd Avenues as crews work to clear the scene and investigate. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.