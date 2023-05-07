Body of man found with ‘signs of trauma’ in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after he was found with injuries in north Phoenix on Sunday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., Phoenix police were called near 32nd Street and Cactus Road, where officers found a man with what they say are “obvious signs of trauma.” The man did not survive his injuries and died at the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine what happened to the man and find the source of his injuries.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.