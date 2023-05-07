110 ° Day Contest
Arizona softball player with cerebral palsy throws first pitch at Diamondbacks game

Charlie Duffy was diagnosed with hemiplegic cerebral palsy when she was three years old.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona girl with cerebral palsy was recognized for her resilience by getting to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks game on Saturday.

Charlie Duffy was diagnosed with hemiplegic cerebral palsy when she was three years old. Cerebral palsy is a motor disability affecting movement on the entire side of Duffy’s body. She started physical therapy immediately at a young age, and began a life of medical procedures and surgeries. However, she did not let her diagnosis stop her from becoming a softball player for the Northwest Christian high school team and the Arizona Killer Bees club team.

Duffy has had many surgeries, including a major procedure last year to lengthen her left leg’s femur, hamstring, and Achilles tendon. She learned to walk again at the United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona with assistance from the ZeroG Gait & Balance system which is funded by a grant from the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation.

On Saturday, the Arizona Diamondbacks honored Duffy for her strength and hard work by having her throw the first pitch at the D-backs game against the Nationals. The D-backs say Charlie brings hope to anyone struggling with different physical abilities.

