110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

2-year-old girl extremely critical after being found in pool in south Phoenix

Firefighters began life-saving measures and took her to a hospital in extremely critical...
Firefighters began life-saving measures and took her to a hospital in extremely critical condition.(Source: Public Domain Pictures)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 2-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition after she was found in a swimming pool in south Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. Phoenix firefighters responded to a home near Dobbins Road and 43rd Avenue after a child was found in a swimming pool. It is unknown how long the child was in the pool.

Firefighters began life-saving measures and took her to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Firefighters responded to a home near Dobbins Road and 43rd Avenue.
Firefighters responded to a home near Dobbins Road and 43rd Avenue.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Arizona's Family has received numerous emails from viewers who've had problems with their new...
More Arizonans coming forward to report problems with new IDs
School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools

Latest News

An investigation is underway to determine what happened to the man and find the source of his...
Body of man found with ‘signs of trauma’ in Phoenix
Wrong-way call ends in deadly, fiery crash on I-10 near downtown Phoenix
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
A fiery scene in downtown Phoenix just after 3 a.m. was the result of a wrong-way crash, DPS...
I-10 reopens after fiery wrong-way crash in downtown Phoenix kills 2