2-year-old girl extremely critical after being found in pool in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 2-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition after she was found in a swimming pool in south Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. Phoenix firefighters responded to a home near Dobbins Road and 43rd Avenue after a child was found in a swimming pool. It is unknown how long the child was in the pool.

Firefighters began life-saving measures and took her to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Firefighters responded to a home near Dobbins Road and 43rd Avenue. (Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.