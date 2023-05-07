110 ° Day Contest
2 killed in fiery wrong-way crash in downtown Phoenix; EB I-10 closed

A fiery scene in downtown Phoenix just after 3 a.m. was the result of a wrong-way crash, DPS troopers say.(LLN Arizona)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are dead following a fiery, wrong-way crash in downtown Phoenix early Sunday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, someone reported a wrong-way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the I-10 near 7th Avenue when a crash was reported in the area moments later. Video from the scene showed at least two vehicles completely engulfed in flames. Two people were killed and three others were transported to Banner University Medical Center with less serious injuries.

Traffic officials say the eastbound I-10 is closed at the I-17 stack. Both on-ramps from the I-17 to eastbound I-10 are also closed at the Stack while detectives piece together what led up to the crash. It’s currently unclear when the freeway will reopen. No other information was immediately released.

