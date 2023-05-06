110 ° Day Contest
Young boy is critical after being found underwater in north Phoenix hotel pool

A 4-year-old boy was found underwater in a Phoenix hotel pool May 6, Saturday morning.
A 4-year-old boy was found underwater in a Phoenix hotel pool May 6, Saturday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 4-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition Saturday morning after he was found not breathing in a hotel swimming pool in north Phoenix.

The 911 caller said the boy was found in the pool but doesn’t know how long he was underwater. Staff at the Marriott hotel were performing CPR on the boy when crews arrived, and then paramedics took over to provide advanced life support measures. The boy was taken to a nearby emergency room in critical condition. A crisis team is helping out the family.

At this time, it’s unknown how the boy drowned in the pool or if there was a lifeguard on duty.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

