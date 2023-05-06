110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Temps in the 80s this weekend

No rain or even a chance of hitting 100 degrees will be included in our First Alert 7-Day forecast!
By Paul Horton
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Get ready for an amazing day today with another high temperature in the low to mid-80s. Low pressure to the north and west will continue to weaken over the weekend, with breezy conditions lingering through Saturday. Look for the full moon, as the moonrise tonight is at 7:36 p.m. with a breeze from the southwest at 10-15mph. Look for a few high clouds Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A temporary warming trend will start at the beginning of next week as highs return to the average range by Monday and into Tuesday. Long-range models indicate another trough of low pressure will increase wind speeds and usher in cooler weather by the middle of next week. No rain or even a chance of hitting 100 degrees will be included in our First Alert 7-Day forecast!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail

Latest News

AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 6am Update for Saturday 05/06/2023
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 9pm update for 5/5/2023
First Alert Weather 5pm Update for Friday 05-05-23.
A magnificent May weekend for Arizona
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 5pm Update for Friday 05/05/23