Temps in the 80s this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Get ready for an amazing day today with another high temperature in the low to mid-80s. Low pressure to the north and west will continue to weaken over the weekend, with breezy conditions lingering through Saturday. Look for the full moon, as the moonrise tonight is at 7:36 p.m. with a breeze from the southwest at 10-15mph. Look for a few high clouds Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A temporary warming trend will start at the beginning of next week as highs return to the average range by Monday and into Tuesday. Long-range models indicate another trough of low pressure will increase wind speeds and usher in cooler weather by the middle of next week. No rain or even a chance of hitting 100 degrees will be included in our First Alert 7-Day forecast!

