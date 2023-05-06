Recovery underway for man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is missing after he went into a lake, possibly after a basketball Saturday afternoon in west Mesa.

Mesa police and fire crews responded around 1 p.m. to Dobson Ranch Park. Someone at the golf course near Dobson Road south of Baseline Road called about a possible drowning. Witnesses told Mesa Fire and Medical that a man went into the lake to retrieve a basketball but never got back out of the water. Police tell Arizona’s Family that the man was playing basketball when the ball fell into the water. Crews are currently searching the lake and nearby land for the person.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.