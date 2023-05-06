Mesa man accused of raping woman also arrested for sexual assault case in 2021

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man is in custody after allegedly raping a woman in April, and police say DNA evidence has confirmed him as the suspect in another sexual assault case from 2021.

On April 16, police say 32-year-old James Estep raped a woman at a church parking lot near Stapley and University drives. Court documents say Estep picked up the victim while she was walking home and physically and sexually assaulted her in the SUV.

Surveillance video from the church parking lot confirmed an SUV was parked there from 10:31-10:38 p.m. that night. According to court documents, the victim told police that Estep’s car was a white Jeep with a “boxy” look. On Wednesday, an officer spotted a Jeep matching the description outside a home near McDowell and Lindsay roads. Police searched the house and the Jeep, and Estep was arrested and taken into custody.

Court documents say that a forensic exam and DNA evidence were collected and linked Estep to the sexual assault of a woman in 2021. The DNA match for the rape in April is still pending. However, according to police, since the victim’s statement was similar to the 2021 victim’s statement, and security camera’s captured Estep’s car in the parking lot, police say they have probable cause to charge Epsen with five counts of sexual assault and one count of kidnapping.

Court documents say Estep had no memory of what he did on April 16 and wanted to check his Facebook to get an idea of what happened. However, when police asked about the girl he had sex with, Estep requested a lawyer.

Police say Estep raped a woman on May 2, 2021, near McDowell and Greenfield roads and drove away. He was never found or arrested in this case until Wednesday.

Estep faces charges for both rape cases, which include seven charges of sexual assault and two counts of kidnapping. He was previously arrested for possessing narcotic drugs, DUI, and resisting arrest.

