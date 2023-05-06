110 ° Day Contest
Infant and man shot overnight in west Phoenix

An infant was shot after a man got into an altercation with two suspects farther away and one...
An infant was shot after a man got into an altercation with two suspects farther away and one of them pulled out a gun.(OnScene TV)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:38 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An infant and a man were shot Friday night in west Phoenix. Police say the man was in some kind of altercation near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road with two other adult men when he was shot. The infant was at a separate location with family and was hit during the shooting. Investigators are looking into what led up to the shooting, as well as information on the two potential suspects.

The infant and man were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

