Infant and man shot overnight in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An infant and a man were shot Friday night in west Phoenix. Police say the man was in some kind of altercation near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road with two other adult men when he was shot. The infant was at a separate location with family and was hit during the shooting. Investigators are looking into what led up to the shooting, as well as information on the two potential suspects.

The infant and man were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.