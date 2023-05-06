Calm weekend weather for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A nice weekend is in store across the state of Arizona. We are tracking dry conditions with temperatures warming back to normal into the lower 90s by the start of the work week.

Our next weather system will pass by the region Tuesday. This will kick up the wind Tuesday and Wednesday, with gusts to around 30mph in the lower deserts. It will also cool temperatures down a bit. We will go from 93 degrees Tuesday to 84 Wednesday. The cooler weather, however, is short-lived.

Temperatures will warm back into the 90s by Thursday, and we could even see triple digits as we head into the weekend. The system doesn’t look to bring any rain or precipitation to the state, so no rain is in the forecast for the next few days. Enjoy the weekend!

