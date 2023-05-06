California man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting girls worked at Gilbert dance studio

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Southern California man accused of sexually assaulting dance students at his studio used to work in the Valley. Mark Anthony Chavarria from Riverside was arrested on Tuesday in connection to six victims in California. Anaheim Police Department told Arizona’s Family he worked at a dance studio in Gilbert but it has since closed. They said there may be more possible victims.

The six victims, ages 12 to 14, were sexually assaulted while taking classes at ChavChavarria’s dance studio. Chavarria was charged with 15 felonies including lewd or lascivious acts on a minor. He faces a sentencing enhancement for multiple victims.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives at (714) 765-1969.

