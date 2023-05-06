110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

California man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting girls worked at Gilbert dance studio

Mark Anthony Chavarria from Riverside was arrested on Tuesday in connection to six victims in...
Mark Anthony Chavarria from Riverside was arrested on Tuesday in connection to six victims in California.(Anaheim Police Department)
By David Baker
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Southern California man accused of sexually assaulting dance students at his studio used to work in the Valley. Mark Anthony Chavarria from Riverside was arrested on Tuesday in connection to six victims in California. Anaheim Police Department told Arizona’s Family he worked at a dance studio in Gilbert but it has since closed. They said there may be more possible victims.

The six victims, ages 12 to 14, were sexually assaulted while taking classes at ChavChavarria’s dance studio. Chavarria was charged with 15 felonies including lewd or lascivious acts on a minor. He faces a sentencing enhancement for multiple victims.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives at (714) 765-1969.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Arizona's Family has received numerous emails from viewers who've had problems with their new...
More Arizonans coming forward to report problems with new IDs

Latest News

Arrest Made in Lauren Heike's Murder
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Arrest Made in Lauren Heike’s Murder
Saint Louis School
Former Hawaii high school football stars settle civil lawsuit over sex assault case
Suspect in Lauren Heike murder previously on probation for robbery
Phoenix police haven't determined alleged suspect's motive for Lauren Heike death
Phoenix police haven't determined suspect's motive for Lauren Heike death
Estep faces charges including seven counts of sexual assault and two counts of kidnapping.
Mesa man accused of raping woman also arrested for sexual assault case in 2021