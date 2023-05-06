110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Buckeye Carl’s Jr using artificial intelligence to take orders

A fast-food chain struggling to hire staff is using AI to help fill the gaps at the drive-thru.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - AI is here in the Valley, and it’s looking to take your order. “This new system is reliable, it runs 24/7 and it really helps,” said Agustin Medina, a Carl’s Jr store manager in Buckeye.

In partnership with Presto Automation, Carl’s Jr has brought out artificial intelligence to take orders at drive-thrus, with one of the first locations in the country being in Buckeye. It can adapt to what you’re saying and even offer other items on the menu. “I was a little taken back at first but it did have a very pleasant voice,” said customer Terri Baker.

Medina said AI isn’t here to take away jobs but let his staff focus on other tasks like preparing the food. “We’re not cutting hours or cutting another person from the schedule it’s just someone else that can help.”

The AI takes the order and sends it to a screen inside the restaurant where the workers then make the food. The process overall is a little slower than talking to a real person, and it’s also not perfect. A staff member is on standby, just in case. “We are always wearing our headsets so we are always ready to intervein,” said Medina.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations

Latest News

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) calls a play during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA...
Booker stays hot, Suns win Game 3 against Nuggets
Artificial intelligence taking orders at Buckeye Carl's Jr. drive-thru
Arrest Made in Lauren Heike's Murder
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Arrest Made in Lauren Heike’s Murder
Saint Louis School
Former Hawaii high school football stars settle civil lawsuit over sex assault case