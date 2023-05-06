Body recovered of man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — After hours of searching, the body of a man who went missing after going into a Mesa lake, possibly after a basketball, on Saturday afternoon has been recovered.

Mesa police and fire crews responded around 1 p.m. to Dobson Ranch Park. Someone at the golf course near Dobson Road south of Baseline Road called about a possible drowning. Witnesses told Mesa Fire and Medical that a man went into the lake to retrieve a basketball but never got back out of the water. Police tell Arizona’s Family that the man was playing basketball when the ball fell into the water.

Around 5:45 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office dive team along with the Mesa Police Department recovered the body of the man, about 80 feet from where he first entered the water. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death. The man has not been identified.

