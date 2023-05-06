110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Body recovered of man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa

Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a basketball.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — After hours of searching, the body of a man who went missing after going into a Mesa lake, possibly after a basketball, on Saturday afternoon has been recovered.

Mesa police and fire crews responded around 1 p.m. to Dobson Ranch Park. Someone at the golf course near Dobson Road south of Baseline Road called about a possible drowning. Witnesses told Mesa Fire and Medical that a man went into the lake to retrieve a basketball but never got back out of the water. Police tell Arizona’s Family that the man was playing basketball when the ball fell into the water.

Around 5:45 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office dive team along with the Mesa Police Department recovered the body of the man, about 80 feet from where he first entered the water. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death. The man has not been identified.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail

Latest News

University of Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura to remain on team after settling sexual assault lawsuit
A small truck carrying six people and a sedan carrying two collided near SR87 (Arizona Avenue)...
8 hospitalized after a serious crash on SR87 near Sun Lakes
A 4-year-old boy was found underwater in a Phoenix hotel pool May 6, Saturday morning.
Young boy dead after drowning in north Phoenix hotel pool
8 people hospitalized, including minors, after serious crash in Chandler