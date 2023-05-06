8 hospitalized after a serious crash on SR87 near Sun Lakes; NB lanes closed
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Eight people are in the hospital after a serious crash Saturday morning in Chandler. Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies say a small truck carrying six people and a sedan carrying two collided near the intersection of Hunt Highway and SR 87 (Arizona Avenue). All eight people were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries ranging from serious to life threatening. Some of those injured are minors.
Northbound SR87 is closed, and there’s currently no estimate of when it will reopen.
