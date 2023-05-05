WB I-10 reopens east of Tucson after deadly, fiery crash destroyed bridge

WILLCOX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/13 News) -- The Arizona Department of Transportation reopened westbound I-10 in southeastern Arizona early Friday morning.

The highway had been closed at the New Mexico state line since Wednesday, forcing westbound drivers to detour through Douglas before rejoining I-10 at Benson.

ADOT needed to make temporary repairs to the bridge damaged in the fiery wreck where a tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail, and hit a pillar for the US 191 overpass. Arizona’s Family previously reported that the truck driver was killed but details on what led up to the crash have yet to be revealed.

