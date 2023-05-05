110 ° Day Contest
University of Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura to remain on team after settling sexual assault lawsuit

By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona has released a statement after the report that starting quarterback Jayden de Laura and a former high school teammate agreed to pay a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by the players on October 27, 2018.

In a statement, the University of Arizona Athletics Department said, “In the fall of 2022 after a civil complaint was filed against football student-athlete Jayden de Laura, the University of Arizona first became aware of a 2018 incident involving de Laura which occurred while he was in high school in Hawaii. After reviewing the matter, the determination was made to allow de Laura to continue as a student-athlete and his status remains unchanged.”

Earlier this week, the University of Wisconsin released a statement about the status of the other player, who now plays for the University of Wisconsin, saying, “Based on the information available to the UW-Madison Office of Legal Affairs and UW Athletics officials, the matter being reported that involved Latu prior to his time as a college student does not violate the UW Athletics Student-Athlete Discipline Policy, university misconduct policies, or reporting or disclosure requirements. Latu remains a member of the Wisconsin football team.”

To read the original story, go to this link: https://www.kold.com/2023/05/04/former-hawaii-high-school-football-stars-settle-civil-lawsuit-over-sex-assault-case/

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

