Security guard in Mesa wins Pay It Forward award

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward in Mesa to Benjamin Salas, a customer favorite who works security for the neighborhood Fry’s Food store. “Nominating Ben is a no-brainer to me. He is truly a selfless guy. Every time you walk into Fry’s, he’s always smiling, giving a good dad joke, gives us a hug and even tells me I need to put Aloe on my head,” said Morgan Kirsch who nominated him.

Salas brightens everyone’s day as they enter and exit the store. Kirsch nominated him because of his amazing spirit. She got in an accident recently and Salas made sure she had the help she needed.

We walked up to Salas at the store. “Hey there Ben, we’ve got something for you, buddy. We have heard a lot of great things about you,” said Paul Horton with Arizona’s Family. “We wanted to award you with this award, read it,” Kirsch said. “Pay It forward would like to award Benjamin Salas $500 we want to thank you for making Arizona a better place by going above and beyond for our community,” Salas said.

A preschool teacher in Peoria won the Pay It Forward award. Pay It Forward is sponsored by America First Credit Union and Super Star Car Wash.

This is so great. Salas’ employer, American Guard Services, also matched our Pay It Forward award with an additional $500! He works a full-time shift at Fry’s five days a week and does it because he loves people. If you want a laugh, head to a Fry’s store in Mesa. “Why can’t a nose be 12 inches? Because it wouldn’t be a nose, it would be a foot,” said Salas. “Hey, high five. That was a good one. Enjoy,” Horton replied.

If you want to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, just log on to our website and fill out a nomination form.

