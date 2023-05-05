Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker made fan’s day during Denver semifinals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A lot of people will argue they are the biggest Devin Booker fan. The Phoenix Suns guard has fans well beyond Arizona, and it’s Something Good when he makes time for his fans like one girl he met.

During Game 1 of the western conference semifinals, 11-year-old Zoey Kirksey traveled from South Dakota to Denver, hoping to meet him.

Zoey and her mom Sammy Coats joined Good Morning Arizona to share their experience. “I felt really excited because I thought I would finally get to meet him, and I did,” she said.

Sammy says Zoey wasn’t even a fan until one day when the family was in Denver and decided to watch a basketball game of the Suns against the Nuggets. “It was a great game seeing the Suns sweep the Nuggets, and ever since then, she’s been watching Suns games and determined Booker’s her favorite player,” Sammy said.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.