110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker made fan’s day during Denver semifinals

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Eleven-year-old Zoey Kirksey and her family traveled from South Dakota to Denver so she could meet Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A lot of people will argue they are the biggest Devin Booker fan. The Phoenix Suns guard has fans well beyond Arizona, and it’s Something Good when he makes time for his fans like one girl he met.

During Game 1 of the western conference semifinals, 11-year-old Zoey Kirksey traveled from South Dakota to Denver, hoping to meet him.

Zoey and her mom Sammy Coats joined Good Morning Arizona to share their experience. “I felt really excited because I thought I would finally get to meet him, and I did,” she said.

Sammy says Zoey wasn’t even a fan until one day when the family was in Denver and decided to watch a basketball game of the Suns against the Nuggets. “It was a great game seeing the Suns sweep the Nuggets, and ever since then, she’s been watching Suns games and determined Booker’s her favorite player,” Sammy said.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Arizona's Family has received numerous emails from viewers who've had problems with their new...
More Arizonans coming forward to report problems with new IDs

Latest News

Young Phoenix Suns fan went from South Dakota to Denver to meet Devin Booker
He works a full-time shift at Fry’s five days a week and does it because he loves people.
Security guard in Mesa wins Pay It Forward award
Grocery store security guard honored by Mesa community
Dozens of Arizona children are hoping to find loving homes.
30 children available for adoption in Arizona right now (May 2023)