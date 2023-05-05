110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Peoria to improve traffic safety around school after student hit, killed in crosswalk

Students at Sunset Heights Elementary started a petition to improve safety after a classmate was hit and killed while walking to class.
By Jason Barry
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The stretch of Deer Valley Road between 95th and 98th avenues in Peoria can be downright dangerous. “They drive too fast and don’t pay attention,” said one motorist passing by.

Two months ago, an 8th grader was run over and killed in the crosswalk while walking to class. The tragedy devastated classmates at Sunset Heights Elementary School, but their grief quickly turned to action when several students started a petition to improve safety around campus.

The students brought their concerns to the Peoria Unified School Board. “We have gotten signatures from everyone in 8th grade, and a majority of 7th graders at our school,” said student Isabella Mahl. “We believe that with Deer Valley Road in between two schools, some safety precautions need to be taken.”

Neva Severn is one of many parents thrilled to see teenagers trying to make a difference. “I’m very impressed with their compassion and their caring and support,” said Severn. “Something has needed to be done for a while.” “It’s very important that students are involved,” said parent Mathew Blume. “I think it’s good we are coming together as a community to make this a safe place for everybody.”

Just weeks after students started the petition drive, the City of Peoria announced that changes would be made along Deer Valley Road. The city will add reflective white paint and ladder-style stripping to several crosswalks, along with yellow reflective tape to the signals at 95th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. There are also plans for a pilot speed reduction zone to temporarily reduce the speed limit from 40 mph to 30.

Parent Marlene Young likes the changes but doesn’t think it’s enough. “I would love to see a crossing guard there as one of changes,” said Young. “But anything is better than nothing to keep kids safe.”

A spokesperson for the Peoria Unified School District said they evaluate where crossing guards should go before the start of each school year.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
Arizona's Family has received numerous emails from viewers who've had problems with their new...
More Arizonans coming forward to report problems with new IDs
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different

Latest News

Litchfield Park woman stuck with $12K medical bill due to insurance mixup
Saint Louis School
Former Hawaii high school football stars settle civil lawsuit over sex assault case
Phoenix-area law enforcement looking for impaired drivers
He works a full-time shift at Fry’s five days a week and does it because he loves people.
Security guard in Mesa wins Pay It Forward award