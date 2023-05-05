Murder mystery: Suspect found living on missing man’s property near Ash Fork

ASH FORK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — What started as a wellness check turned into a murder mystery leading to a man’s arrest in Yavapai County.

On April 7, the post office in Ash Fork contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office about a man named John McCabe, 67, who had not picked up his mail in over a year. Deputies went to the man’s address, but instead of finding McCabe, they came across another man living on the property.

According to the sheriff’s office, 76-year-old Terry Welfenberg told deputies that McCabe had left about two years before. He also reportedly admitted to breaking in, stealing some guns and that he had been living in McCabe’s trailer for a while.

Based on the suspicious circumstances and Welfenberg’s “odd behavior,” detectives were called to help with the investigation. Welfenberg was arrested for burglary and theft of firearms as deputies continued searching the property for any signs of McCabe.

During the search, a volunteer found what appeared to be a skull fragment in a fire pit near McCabe’s trailer. Other bones and bone fragments were also discovered and later determined to be human. Searchers also recovered McCabe’s medical ID bracelet and his wallet.

It’s unclear if the remains have been positively identified as McCabe, but the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says additional charges against Welfenberg are pending, including homicide.

“What could have been a simple welfare check on a man who may have simply left the area, was only discovered to be something far more nefarious because of the instincts of the responding deputies and the tenacity of the CIB detectives,” Sheriff David Rhodes said in a press release. “Now a suspected murderer is in custody and there can be justice for a man whose tragic death may never have been discovered.”

