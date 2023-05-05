110 ° Day Contest
Mild Friday; Warmer Weekend for Arizona

.
.(.)
By April Warnecke
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for a sunny and mild Friday across Arizona. In the Valley, temperatures are set to top out at just 82 degrees this afternoon, which is almost ten degrees below average for this time of year.

Breezy conditions continue across the state today and tomorrow, but should start to gradually ease up as low pressure to our west weakens as moves away from our region.

A gradual warm-up is on tap for Arizona over the weekend, with Valley temperatures climbing to the mid 80s Saturday and to the upper 80s on Sunday. Sunny and quiet conditions are expected for the next week days.

Next week, temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 90s for Monday and Tuesday but should fall back to the mid 80s by midweek. At this point, no rain is likely for the next 7 days.

A Flood Warning continues for the Salt River between the Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake thanks to water releases from the dam. Unbridged crossings may be flooded and dangerous to cross. A Flood Warning also continues for Yuma County along the Gila River downstream of the Painted Rock Damn for water releases.

