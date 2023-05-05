110 ° Day Contest
Man in custody for murder of Lauren Heike, Phoenix police say

Police confirmed the suspect was arrested near the Catherine Townhomes.
Police confirmed the suspect was arrested near the Catherine Townhomes.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:59 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a man is in custody in connection to the murder of a woman on a north Phoenix trail. Investigators confirmed the suspect was arrested at a townhome near Scottsdale and Bell roads on Thursday, less than a mile from the trail where 29-year-old Lauren Heike’s body was found. Officers haven’t released his name. Phoenix Police will be giving an update on the suspect later Thursday.

The man was arrested less than a mile from where her body was found.
The man was arrested less than a mile from where her body was found.
Heike worked as a beverage cart server at Troon North Golf Club.
Heike worked as a beverage cart server at Troon North Golf Club.

Investigators say last Friday, Heike was on the Reach 11 trail near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard when she was ambushed from behind and killed. Her body wasn’t discovered until Saturday morning because it was not visible from the trail. Police say the suspect stood out on the trail wearing dark clothes.

On Wednesday, Lauren’s parents and friends made emotional pleas, asking for justice and help in finding her killer. Her parents also shared about the kind of person their daughter was. “As hard as this is for us, we’re grateful because we had such a beautiful child. We will love her every minute that we are on this Earth,” said Lauren’s mother, Lana. “She was my little girl. I’m really going to miss her,” said Lauren’s father, Jeff.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

