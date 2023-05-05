110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

A magnificent May weekend for Arizona

A full moon Friday
Look for clear skies Saturday and a few highs clouds Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Look for clear skies Saturday and a few highs clouds Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Valley will have sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s this Friday as we slide into the first weekend of May. Low pressure to the north and west will continue to weaken over the weekend, with breezy conditions lingering through Saturday. Tonight, clear skies with a full “Flower” moon! Moonrise tonight is at 7:36 p.m. with a breeze from the southwest at 10-15mph. Look for clear skies Saturday and a few highs clouds Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A temporary warming trend will start at the beginning of next week as highs return to the average range by Monday and into Tuesday. Long-range models indicate another trough of low pressure will increase wind speeds and usher in cooler weather by the middle of next week. No rain or even a chance of hitting 100 degrees will be included in our First Alert 7-Day forecast!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Arizona's Family has received numerous emails from viewers who've had problems with their new...
More Arizonans coming forward to report problems with new IDs

Latest News

.
Mild Friday; Warmer Weekend for Arizona
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather Noon Update for Friday for 05/05/2023
AZFamily First Alert Weather 9 p.m. update for 05/04/2023
High temperatures will be cooler than normal.
80s still hanging around!