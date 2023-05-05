A magnificent May weekend for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Valley will have sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s this Friday as we slide into the first weekend of May. Low pressure to the north and west will continue to weaken over the weekend, with breezy conditions lingering through Saturday. Tonight, clear skies with a full “Flower” moon! Moonrise tonight is at 7:36 p.m. with a breeze from the southwest at 10-15mph. Look for clear skies Saturday and a few highs clouds Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A temporary warming trend will start at the beginning of next week as highs return to the average range by Monday and into Tuesday. Long-range models indicate another trough of low pressure will increase wind speeds and usher in cooler weather by the middle of next week. No rain or even a chance of hitting 100 degrees will be included in our First Alert 7-Day forecast!

