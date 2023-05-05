110 ° Day Contest
How Mesa is dealing with landlords rejecting rental assistance

Cities have funds set aside to help people struggling financially pay their rent and stay in...
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:38 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Evictions in Maricopa County are on the rise, with more than 6,000 eviction filings in April. Cities have funds set aside to help people struggling financially pay their rent and stay in their homes. But it turns out that emergency cash isn’t always enough because some landlords refuse to accept it.

Like thousands of others in Maricopa County, Martin Gonzales’ family is in the process of eviction. “We don’t know when we’ll possibly be kicked out tomorrow. So we’re going to have to go to the shelter if anything, worst case scenario. That’s probably our only option at this point,” he said.

This week they were approved by the city of Phoenix for rental assistance, but after their case worker contacted the apartment complex, the landlord returned, saying they would not accept the money. “Even the city of Phoenix said we’ve worked with this property before, and they are usually compliant and work with us and usually accept the cash,” he said.

Over in Mesa, Mary Brandon oversees the city’s housing authority and says they have seen low participation from landlords for years. “We had a decrease in landlord participation from 2018 to 2022 by 19%,” she said.

She says the decrease was most likely due to the rental market. “The market rents were high, and landlords did not need our program for the available units and I believe because of the moratorium they were unable to evict and people were not moving so the occupancy rate was pretty low,” Brandon said.

Mesa began the year with the goal of increasing participation by 3% and has exceeded it thanks to Maxx Chawla, the city’s landlord support specialist who recruits landlords. “I’m a one-point contact with the city of Mesa’s landlords, and it’s the way the city of Mesa has established a relationship with the landlord,” he said.

Just this year, he’s added 17 landlords who now accept housing vouchers. “The city of Mesa does offer a sign on bonus for every move in and we do offer damage reimbursement,” he said.

Gonzalez says he’s hopeful his situation will change, especially because he has a 9-month-old and a 9-year-old, he says they’re left with few options. “We had very, very high hopes, and all of a sudden, the high hopes went down and put us in a deep depression, honestly,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

